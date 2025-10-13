Global Energy Leaders Endorse Nuclear Power Expansion at Historic G20 Summit

In a defining moment for global energy policy, world leaders, ministers, and experts gathered in Durban, South Africa, last week for the first-ever G20 High-Level Meeting on Nuclear Energy. The conference marked a turning point in international energy cooperation, as governments recognized the crucial role of nuclear power in achieving energy security, decarbonization, and sustainable development.

Jointly hosted by South Africa’s Department of Electricity and Energy and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the two-day summit brought together energy ministers, international organizations, and development partners from the G20 member states and invited countries, alongside representatives from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and global financial institutions.

A Renewed Global Commitment to Nuclear Energy

Delivering the keynote address, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi underscored nuclear energy’s growing importance as a cornerstone of the global clean energy transition.

“In Africa, as in the rest of the world, nuclear power is increasingly recognized as a source of reliable, safe and affordable energy,” Grossi said. “The IAEA is and will always be ready to support Africa and the G20 in turning this potential into lasting progress.”

The meeting came amid surging projections for nuclear power growth, as countries seek to meet rising electricity demand while cutting greenhouse gas emissions. According to the IAEA’s high-case scenario, global nuclear capacity could more than double by 2050, reaching over 750 gigawatts (GW(e)), up from 377 GW(e) across 417 reactors in operation at the end of 2024.

Africa’s Nuclear Ambitions Take Center Stage

Africa featured prominently in the discussions, with South Africa showcasing its experience as the continent’s only operating nuclear power nation — and other countries, such as Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, advancing plans for new or expanded programs.

Egypt’s El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, nearing completion, will soon make Egypt the second operational nuclear country in Africa. At least a dozen other nations are exploring nuclear options to meet growing electricity needs, industrial demand, and clean energy targets.

The IAEA’s report, Outlook for Nuclear Energy in Africa — launched in August 2025 under South Africa’s G20 presidency — forecasts that Africa’s nuclear capacity could triple by 2030 and expand sixteenfold by 2050, driven by technological innovation, regional cooperation, and the emergence of small modular reactors (SMRs) suited for smaller grids and remote regions.

Financing the Future: A Global Effort

Participants agreed that the availability of financing will be key to realizing nuclear energy ambitions, especially in developing economies. The World Bank and regional development banks have begun exploring new funding mechanisms to support nuclear projects, while governments and private investors are increasingly considering public-private partnerships and green bonds as potential models for funding.

South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, praised the meeting’s outcomes as a step toward equitable energy transformation.

“This IAEA publication on coal-to-nuclear transitions is both timely and necessary,” he said, referring to the IAEA’s newly launched study Coal to Nuclear: Supporting a Clean Energy Transition. “It offers a practical pathway for countries, particularly those with established coal infrastructure, to accelerate their energy transitions while retaining grid stability, enabling industrialization, and safeguarding jobs.”

The publication, presented by Henri Paillere, Head of the IAEA’s Planning and Economic Studies Section, highlights the benefits of repurposing retired coal power sites for new nuclear installations — including the reuse of existing grid infrastructure, workforce retention, and significant reductions in air pollution.

Nuclear Power: Key to Africa’s Energy Security

According to the International Energy Agency, nearly half a billion people in Africa still lack access to electricity, and by 2030, the continent will account for 20% of the world’s population. Expanding nuclear energy, leaders emphasized, can help bridge the continent’s massive energy deficit while supporting economic growth and industrialization.

“Nuclear offers a huge opportunity to industrialize Africa and enable the achievement of its goal of providing a better life for its citizens,” said Loyiso Tyabashe, CEO of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa). He noted that nuclear power can complement renewables by providing baseload energy, ensuring grid stability and supporting manufacturing and digitalization across the continent.

G20’s Expanding Role in Global Nuclear Cooperation

This year marks the second consecutive year of IAEA participation in the G20, following its engagement under Brazil’s presidency in 2024. Under South Africa’s leadership, nuclear energy has moved to the forefront of G20 energy dialogues, emphasizing its role in achieving the Paris Agreement goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Durban meeting’s final panel discussion examined enabling conditions for nuclear deployment — including policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, regulatory harmonization, and community engagement. Speakers emphasized the need for international collaboration to address public concerns, enhance safety standards, and promote responsible innovation.

The Path Ahead: Innovation, Safety, and Inclusivity

The IAEA and participating nations highlighted the importance of next-generation nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactors, in expanding access to clean power while minimizing waste and construction costs. SMRs, in particular, offer flexible and scalable solutions for developing nations and off-grid regions.

IAEA Director General Grossi reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to supporting all countries interested in adopting nuclear power responsibly:

“Our role is to ensure that every country, regardless of size or income level, can benefit from nuclear energy safely and sustainably. This is not just about technology — it is about equity, progress, and hope.”

A Defining Moment for Clean Energy

The Durban meeting concluded with a shared call to strengthen cooperation between governments, international organizations, and financial institutions to unlock the potential of nuclear energy as a pillar of global climate action.

By bridging the gap between policy ambition and practical implementation, the G20’s new focus on nuclear power signals a major shift in the international energy agenda — one that places innovation, inclusion, and sustainability at the core of the global clean energy transition.

As countries confront the twin challenges of climate change and energy poverty, the Durban summit may well be remembered as the meeting that revived nuclear power’s role in securing a sustainable future for all.