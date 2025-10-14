India's First DNA-based Elephant Count Reveals Population Decline

India's elephant population has been determined to be approximately 22,446, a decrease from the 2017 figure of 27,312, according to the nation's inaugural DNA-based survey. The All-India Synchronous Elephant Estimation (SAIEE) 2025 suggests the population ranges between 18,255 and 26,645.

The findings, released Tuesday, emerged nearly four years after the survey commenced in 2021. The delay, officials explained, was due to the extensive genetic analysis and data verification required.

The survey, a collaboration between the Environment Ministry, Project Elephant, and the Wildlife Institute of India, introduces a scientific foundation for ongoing monitoring and conservation efforts. It encompassed ground surveys, satellite mapping, and genetic analysis to accurately estimate elephant numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)