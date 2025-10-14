Massive Seizure: 220 kg of Pangolin Scales Confiscated on Assam Train

A major breakthrough in wildlife protection was achieved in Assam's Barpeta district as officials recovered over 220 kg of pangolin scales from a train, arresting three people in connection with the smuggling operation.

Authorities disclosed that these scales were being transported from Chennai to Guwahati, illustrating the widespread nature of illegal wildlife trade routes.

The successful operation involved the cooperation of multiple agencies including the Manas National Park staff, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Shastra Seema Bal, and the Railway Protection Force, symbolizing a collaborative effort to combat the trafficking of endangered species, particularly the heavily-trafficked pangolin.

