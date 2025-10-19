Left Menu

Two persons injured as chawl slab collapses in Thane; 6 flats evacuated

They were immediately rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa for treatment, he said.The chawl has 20 flats, comprising 45 to 50 residents. The structure was not previously listed in the dangerous buildings, the official said.Emergency teams rushed to the spot after the incident.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 09:05 IST
Two persons were injured when a portion of a slab at a chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 9 pm on Saturday in the 25 to 30 years old Dharma Niwas Chawl (row tenement) located at Vitawa in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The slab collapse caused two persons to fall from the first floor of the structure. They were immediately rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa for treatment, he said.

The chawl has 20 flats, comprising 45 to 50 residents. The structure was not previously listed in the dangerous buildings, the official said.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot after the incident. Six flats were evacuated and sealed due to the dangerous condition of the remaining structure and its power supply was disconnected, he said. The displaced residents were asked to temporarily stay elsewhere, the official said, adding the TMC's construction department will take further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

