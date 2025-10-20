Left Menu

Punjab's Fiery Dilemma: Stubble Burning Incidents Surge

With 308 cases of stubble burning reported in Punjab, Tarn Taran and Amritsar lead the count despite government appeals. This practice exacerbates air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Efforts are underway to curb this with fines and FIRs, yet many farmers continue the traditional method of clearing fields.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab escalates, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data reveals a troubling count of 308 cases. Led by Tarn Taran with 113 and Amritsar with 104 cases, these figures highlight the defiance of some farmers against state-government appeals to cease this practice.

The burning of crop residue significantly contributes to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Farmers justify the act due to the limited time window between the harvest of paddy and the sowing of the Rabi crop. Despite this reasoning, several measures have been put in place, including fines totaling over Rs 6.5 lakh and the registration of 147 FIRs, to curb this environmentally damaging practice.

The state government has initiated campaigns to showcase the adverse effects of stubble burning and promote crop residue management machinery. While records show a 70 percent decrease in incidents compared to previous years, with 10,909 fires in 2024 versus 36,663 in 2023, the persistence of farm fires remains a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

