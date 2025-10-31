Delhi Achieves Best Air Quality Since 2018: A Breath of Fresh Air

Delhi recorded its best air quality between January and October in eight years, despite excluding the anomalous lockdown year of 2020, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for this period in 2025 was reported at 170, bettering figures from recent years, including 184 in 2024 and 172 in 2023.

This development further reveals a promising trend for the megacity as it faces perennial pollution issues, marking notable progress in managing air quality concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)