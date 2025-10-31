Delhi Achieves Best Air Quality Since 2018: A Breath of Fresh Air
Delhi experienced its best air quality in eight years from January to October, marked by an AQI of 170, as reported by CAQM. Notably, there were no 'severe' air quality days in 2025. The city recorded decreases in PM2.5 and PM10 levels, highlighting an improvement in overall air conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi recorded its best air quality between January and October in eight years, despite excluding the anomalous lockdown year of 2020, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for this period in 2025 was reported at 170, bettering figures from recent years, including 184 in 2024 and 172 in 2023.
This development further reveals a promising trend for the megacity as it faces perennial pollution issues, marking notable progress in managing air quality concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- air quality
- AQI
- CAQM
- Pm2.5
- Pm10
- pollution
- 2025
- NCR
- improvement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science-Driven Action Curbs Delhi's AQI: A Triumph Over Pollution Allegations
Delhi's BS-IV Vehicle Ban: Combating Pollution
Delhi Pollution Data Integrity: A Political Tug-of-War
Arya Samaj has always challenged anti-India ideologies, people imposing foreign ideologies, malicious attempts at cultural pollution: PM Modi.
Delhi's AQI Declines Dramatically: Government's Pollution Measures at Work