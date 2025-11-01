Transforming Transit: Munak Canal Elevated Road Extension
The Delhi PWD plans to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road to Kashmere Gate ISBT, including a 4-km tunnel. This aims to improve connectivity to Haryana, reduce travel time, and ease congestion. The project is part of Delhi's infrastructure expansion, providing a direct, high-speed route to Central Delhi.
The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road project, enhancing connectivity to Haryana by linking it directly with Kashmere Gate ISBT.
A key feature of this extension is a proposed 4-kilometer tunnel that will run between Inderlok and Kashmere Gate ISBT, once completed, it promises a signal-free, smooth commute from the Delhi-Haryana border to central areas of the capital.
This extension targets easing traffic congestion and reducing travel times by up to 40%, particularly benefiting commuters from Sonipat, Rohtak, and beyond.
