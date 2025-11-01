Left Menu

Transforming Transit: Munak Canal Elevated Road Extension

The Delhi PWD plans to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road to Kashmere Gate ISBT, including a 4-km tunnel. This aims to improve connectivity to Haryana, reduce travel time, and ease congestion. The project is part of Delhi's infrastructure expansion, providing a direct, high-speed route to Central Delhi.

  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road project, enhancing connectivity to Haryana by linking it directly with Kashmere Gate ISBT.

A key feature of this extension is a proposed 4-kilometer tunnel that will run between Inderlok and Kashmere Gate ISBT, once completed, it promises a signal-free, smooth commute from the Delhi-Haryana border to central areas of the capital.

This extension targets easing traffic congestion and reducing travel times by up to 40%, particularly benefiting commuters from Sonipat, Rohtak, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

