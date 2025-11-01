Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Environmental Park and Infrastructure Initiatives

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the development of a 118-acre Environmental park in Kandan Chavadi, featuring restored water bodies and rare plant species. Additionally, he launched infrastructure projects, including roads and ambulances, while addressing community welfare needs with new burial grounds and public appointments.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, marked the commencement of development on an expansive 118-acre Environmental park in Kandan Chavadi. This project aims to rejuvenate water bodies, incorporate rare and ornamental flora, and enhance the area's green landscape, as stated in an official release on Saturday.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister inaugurated several infrastructure projects across Tamil Nadu, unveiling 10 roads and two overbridges, funded by an extensive budget of Rs 1,248.24 crore. These advancements reflect a concerted effort to boost regional connectivity and development.

In addition to environmental and infrastructural developments, the government allocated funds for burial grounds for Christian and Muslim communities, addressing pressing community welfare needs. Chief Minister Stalin also announced new appointments within the state's public sector, alongside the introduction of 87 state-of-the-art ambulances into the emergency service fleet, reinforcing the state's commitment to public health and safety.

