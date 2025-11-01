Remarkable Rescue: Turtle Saved from Fishing Hook Ordeal

In a remarkable act of wildlife rehabilitation, a flapshell turtle with fishing hooks embedded in its neck and flippers underwent a successful surgical operation by city doctors, as reported by an NGO.

The turtle was initially saved by an alert auto-rickshaw driver in Dahisar after it fell from a truck. The injured creature was promptly handed over to the forest department before being transferred to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for urgent care and rehabilitation, stated Pawan Sharma, the president of RAWW.

The delicate surgery was performed by Dr. Priti Sathe and Dr. Kirti Sathe from Himi's Bark Veterinary Clinic in collaboration with RAWW. The examination revealed five eggs within the turtle, which is now stable and closely monitored, Sharma confirmed.

