Left Menu

Remarkable Rescue: Turtle Saved from Fishing Hook Ordeal

A flapshell turtle was rescued in Dahisar after falling from a truck, with fishing hooks lodged in its flippers and esophagus. City doctors successfully performed surgery to remove the hooks. The turtle is stable, and X-rays revealed it is carrying five eggs, under observation by wildlife specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:27 IST
Remarkable Rescue: Turtle Saved from Fishing Hook Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of wildlife rehabilitation, a flapshell turtle with fishing hooks embedded in its neck and flippers underwent a successful surgical operation by city doctors, as reported by an NGO.

The turtle was initially saved by an alert auto-rickshaw driver in Dahisar after it fell from a truck. The injured creature was promptly handed over to the forest department before being transferred to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for urgent care and rehabilitation, stated Pawan Sharma, the president of RAWW.

The delicate surgery was performed by Dr. Priti Sathe and Dr. Kirti Sathe from Himi's Bark Veterinary Clinic in collaboration with RAWW. The examination revealed five eggs within the turtle, which is now stable and closely monitored, Sharma confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025