Debris Dilemma: Chamoli's Race Against Time

Authorities in Chamoli have initiated efforts to clear debris obstructing the flow of the Dhauli Ganga River, which has led to the emergence of a temporary lake.

The accumulation occurred when monsoon floods deposited debris near the Tamak drain in the Niti Valley, prompting officials to deploy earthmovers to restore the river's flow.

Dr. Mahendra Pratap Singh Bisht of the Department of Geology at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University recently visited the site and expressed concern over the lake's formation, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)