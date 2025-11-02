Left Menu

FDA Targets Unapproved Fluoride Drugs Amid Broader Health Concerns

The U.S. FDA plans enforcement actions against four firms selling unapproved fluoride drugs for children. Research identifies poor childhood movement as a cause of rising ACL injuries in girls. Viruses could treat antibiotic-resistant infections. Illegal Amazon gold mining's health impact worries locals. Novo Nordisk job cuts near completion amidst competitive pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:30 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified four companies of pending enforcement for selling unapproved fluoride drugs intended for children. This action is part of a larger initiative aimed at removing ingestible fluoride supplements from the market. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lauds this move as crucial for safeguarding children's health.

A study from Coventry University reveals that lack of essential physical skills in childhood significantly increases the risk of severe knee injuries, particularly affecting girls in sports. The research highlights a trend in women's football, with top players like England's Michelle Agyemang suffering ACL injuries.

Research indicates that bacteriophages—viruses targeting bacteria—may combat antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections. Meanwhile, in the Amazon, illegal gold mining introduces mercury to water sources, causing local Indigenous women to fear pregnancy due to potential birth defects. Novo Nordisk progresses in executing job cuts globally in response to market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

