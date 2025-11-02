Left Menu

Transforming Terrain: Chhattisgarh's Road Revolution

Over 40,000 km of roads have been built in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, significantly enhancing connectivity and economic growth. These roads greatly impacted Left Wing Extremism-affected regions, facilitating better livelihoods, education, healthcare, and security. The robust network aids governance and supports a self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:35 IST
In a transformative stride for Chhattisgarh, more than 40,000 km of roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) over the last 25 years, dramatically improving rural connectivity and spurring economic growth, according to official reports.

This infrastructure push has notably impacted Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, with 12,459 km of roads now linking 3,853 habitations. These developments have enhanced access to education, healthcare, and security across these regions.

Initially launched in 2000 by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the PMGSY scheme has reshaped Chhattisgarh's rural landscape. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a plan for an additional 8,000 km of roads targets tribal and vulnerable areas as part of self-reliant India initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

