Mumbai Coastal Road Project Clears Major Hurdles, Work to Begin Soon

The Mumbai Coastal Road project is set to advance as Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the removal of major hurdles, signaling the imminent start of construction. This ambitious project will extend from Marine Drive in south Mumbai through to Virar, promising significant reductions in travel time within the city.

Following a high-level review meeting, Goyal confirmed that crucial approvals, including those for land acquisition and environmental clearances, have been secured. Emphasizing the project's potential benefits, he noted that it would greatly enhance connectivity for Mumbai residents and tourists alike.

Furthermore, Goyal discussed additional development initiatives, such as expediting the Madh-Versova Bridge work and addressing water shortages through infrastructure improvements. Traffic congestion on major highways is also being tackled with new measures, underscoring the comprehensive approach to urban development in North Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)