Mumbai Coastal Road Project Clears Major Hurdles, Work to Begin Soon

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Mumbai Coastal Road project has overcome key obstacles, paving the way for work to commence. This initiative aims to cut travel time significantly within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Further developments include infrastructure improvements and environmental measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:55 IST
The Mumbai Coastal Road project is set to advance as Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the removal of major hurdles, signaling the imminent start of construction. This ambitious project will extend from Marine Drive in south Mumbai through to Virar, promising significant reductions in travel time within the city.

Following a high-level review meeting, Goyal confirmed that crucial approvals, including those for land acquisition and environmental clearances, have been secured. Emphasizing the project's potential benefits, he noted that it would greatly enhance connectivity for Mumbai residents and tourists alike.

Furthermore, Goyal discussed additional development initiatives, such as expediting the Madh-Versova Bridge work and addressing water shortages through infrastructure improvements. Traffic congestion on major highways is also being tackled with new measures, underscoring the comprehensive approach to urban development in North Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

