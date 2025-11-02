Wolf Attacks in Kaiserganj: The Hunt for the Predators

A female wolf, implicated in the disappearance of a young child, was fatally shot by forest officials in Kaiserganj on Sunday. The 15-month-old girl, Shanvi, was allegedly attacked and taken while beside her mother. Officials traced the wolf using footprints, blood trails, and drones.

Despite the girl's body not being located, blood stains and flesh fragments were discovered in the area. The forest department tracked the fleeing wolf to the Gandhiganj area, where it was injured and subsequently died. The animal's remains will undergo post-mortem procedures to verify involvement.

Recent wolf attacks have claimed six lives and injured 29, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order the capture or elimination of the predators. The forest department has reported killing three wolves from a suspected group of four, while compensating families of the victims.

