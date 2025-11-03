Mercury Menace: The Amazon's Health Crisis

In a remote part of the Amazon, indigenous communities are raising alarms over a growing public health crisis. Illegal gold mining has led to mercury contamination in rivers, putting pregnant women and their unborn children at grave risk.

Women in these communities express fear about the repercussions of mercury exposure, noting its potential to cause disabilities in babies. These concerns drive scientists to investigate the connection between the harmful pollutant and the worrisome health outcomes.

Research efforts intensify as scientists attempt to map out the full implications of mercury exposure, underscoring an urgent need to address illegal mining practices that poison the environment and imperil future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)