Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Probe in Karnataka

In a tragic turn of events, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has initiated a probe into the electrocution deaths of two elephants that occurred in the Belagavi district's Sulaigali village.

The minister described the incident as 'unfortunate' and noted allegations suggesting forest officials did not take necessary precautions despite the known presence of elephants in the area.

Eshwar Khandre has instructed the Chief Wildlife Warden to deliver a comprehensive report on the incident within five days, complete with recommendations for disciplinary measures if found warranted. The minister also warned of impending legal actions against those responsible for the unsafe electric fencing installation.

