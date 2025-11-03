Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Probe in Karnataka
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has launched an investigation into the electrocution deaths of two elephants in Belagavi district. The incident sparked allegations of negligence against forest officials. The minister demanded a report within five days and warned of legal actions against those responsible for unsafe electric fencing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has initiated a probe into the electrocution deaths of two elephants that occurred in the Belagavi district's Sulaigali village.
The minister described the incident as 'unfortunate' and noted allegations suggesting forest officials did not take necessary precautions despite the known presence of elephants in the area.
Eshwar Khandre has instructed the Chief Wildlife Warden to deliver a comprehensive report on the incident within five days, complete with recommendations for disciplinary measures if found warranted. The minister also warned of impending legal actions against those responsible for the unsafe electric fencing installation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
