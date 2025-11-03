Left Menu

Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Probe in Karnataka

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has launched an investigation into the electrocution deaths of two elephants in Belagavi district. The incident sparked allegations of negligence against forest officials. The minister demanded a report within five days and warned of legal actions against those responsible for unsafe electric fencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:38 IST
Electrocution Tragedy Sparks Probe in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has initiated a probe into the electrocution deaths of two elephants that occurred in the Belagavi district's Sulaigali village.

The minister described the incident as 'unfortunate' and noted allegations suggesting forest officials did not take necessary precautions despite the known presence of elephants in the area.

Eshwar Khandre has instructed the Chief Wildlife Warden to deliver a comprehensive report on the incident within five days, complete with recommendations for disciplinary measures if found warranted. The minister also warned of impending legal actions against those responsible for the unsafe electric fencing installation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025