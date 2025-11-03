Stalin Oversees Progress: Dharmapuri's New Hub of Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted an inspection of the construction works at a new bus stand and the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Dharmapuri on Monday. His official visit focused on assessing the progress of these significant infrastructure projects aimed at boosting regional development.

The new bus stand, located in A Settyahalli village, is a Rs 39.14 crore project spanning 10 acres near the Dharmapuri Municipality. It is funded through a collaboration of private sector investments and public contributions, as per an official release.

The industrial park, slated to be one of Tamil Nadu's largest, covers 1,733 acres and encompasses multiple villages. Established on August 17, the park has received Rs 937.36 crore for internal infrastructure and amenities. Chief Minister Stalin was accompanied by ministers and senior officials during the site visit.