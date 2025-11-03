Left Menu

Stalin Oversees Progress: Dharmapuri's New Hub of Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed construction progress on a new bus stand and SIPCOT Industrial Park in Dharmapuri. The Rs 39.14 crore bus stand and Rs 937.36 crore industrial park aim to boost regional infrastructure with significant contributions from private and public sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:38 IST
Stalin Oversees Progress: Dharmapuri's New Hub of Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted an inspection of the construction works at a new bus stand and the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Dharmapuri on Monday. His official visit focused on assessing the progress of these significant infrastructure projects aimed at boosting regional development.

The new bus stand, located in A Settyahalli village, is a Rs 39.14 crore project spanning 10 acres near the Dharmapuri Municipality. It is funded through a collaboration of private sector investments and public contributions, as per an official release.

The industrial park, slated to be one of Tamil Nadu's largest, covers 1,733 acres and encompasses multiple villages. Established on August 17, the park has received Rs 937.36 crore for internal infrastructure and amenities. Chief Minister Stalin was accompanied by ministers and senior officials during the site visit.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025