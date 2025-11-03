Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious SLBC Tunnel: A Leap Towards Global Recognition

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy committed to completing the SLBC tunnel project, asserting that it stalled under previous leadership. Promising modern methods, Reddy criticized past governments for delays, aiming to position the 42-km tunnel as the world’s longest and reducing water transfer costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:29 IST
Telangana's Ambitious SLBC Tunnel: A Leap Towards Global Recognition
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is on the brink of a landmark achievement as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has committed to completing the SLBC tunnel project, which promises to be the world's longest at 42 kilometers. Reddy blamed previous administrations for failing to make substantive progress.

Speaking in Nagarkurnool district, Reddy criticized the former BRS government, suggesting they didn't even achieve a tenth of the target, and accused them of political maneuvering to avoid giving credit to the Congress for any advancement.

With the project cost escalating to Rs 4,600 crore, Reddy highlighted the costly delays and emphasized the shift to new construction methods as previous Tunnel Boring Machine technology proved ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025