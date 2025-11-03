Telangana's Ambitious SLBC Tunnel: A Leap Towards Global Recognition
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy committed to completing the SLBC tunnel project, asserting that it stalled under previous leadership. Promising modern methods, Reddy criticized past governments for delays, aiming to position the 42-km tunnel as the world’s longest and reducing water transfer costs.
Telangana is on the brink of a landmark achievement as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has committed to completing the SLBC tunnel project, which promises to be the world's longest at 42 kilometers. Reddy blamed previous administrations for failing to make substantive progress.
Speaking in Nagarkurnool district, Reddy criticized the former BRS government, suggesting they didn't even achieve a tenth of the target, and accused them of political maneuvering to avoid giving credit to the Congress for any advancement.
With the project cost escalating to Rs 4,600 crore, Reddy highlighted the costly delays and emphasized the shift to new construction methods as previous Tunnel Boring Machine technology proved ineffective.
