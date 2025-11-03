Tragedy in Gwalior: Pesticide Leak Claims Young Boy's Life

A tragic incident struck Gwalior early Monday when a four-year-old boy lost his life, and his family is battling for theirs after being exposed to toxic gas from pesticides. The gas reportedly leaked from a storage facility in Shivkumar Yadav's house, according to local police.

City Superintendent of Police Atul Soni revealed that Satyendra Sharma, his wife, son, and daughter were found unconscious on the ground floor of Yadav's residence in Gola ka Mandir area. Despite immediate efforts, the young boy's life could not be saved, although his family remains in critical condition.

The pesticides, allegedly the source of the gas, have been sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are also questioning the seller as the police investigate possible negligence. Family members, represented by Krishna Sharma, are grappling with the ramifications of this preventable tragedy.

