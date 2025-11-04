Typhoon Kalmaegi Unleashes Fury Across Central Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi, known locally as Tino, intensified while making landfall in the Philippines, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Visayas region. The typhoon prompted evacuations and flight cancellations, with warnings issued for severe storm surges. The region continues to recover from recent natural disasters.
- Country:
- Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi intensified as it struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, prompting urgent warnings about 'life-threatening' conditions. Large areas of the Visayas region were placed under the second-highest storm warning as the typhoon's winds reached 150 kph, with gusts hitting up to 205 kph.
The typhoon, locally named Tino, is projected to traverse the Visayas and head into the South China Sea by Wednesday. The weather agency PAGASA stated that while the typhoon might weaken slightly due to terrain interaction, it will remain at typhoon strength throughout its journey across the country. Authorities have cancelled over 160 flights and advised maritime vessels to find safe harbor immediately.
Southern Leyte saw evacuations of residents from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, with warnings of storm surges up to 3 meters high. This comes as the Philippines struggles with a series of natural disasters, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which wreaked havoc in northern Luzon last month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Train Derailed in Northern England: Averted Disaster
Global News Highlights: Summits, Scandals, and Natural Disasters
Global Tensions Rise: Drone Strikes, Stabbings, and Natural Disasters
Tragic Week: Andhra Pradesh's Temple Catastrophes and Natural Disasters
Blaze at Navi Mumbai Market: Quick Response Averts Disaster