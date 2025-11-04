Typhoon Kalmaegi Unleashes Fury Across Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi intensified as it struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, prompting urgent warnings about 'life-threatening' conditions. Large areas of the Visayas region were placed under the second-highest storm warning as the typhoon's winds reached 150 kph, with gusts hitting up to 205 kph.

The typhoon, locally named Tino, is projected to traverse the Visayas and head into the South China Sea by Wednesday. The weather agency PAGASA stated that while the typhoon might weaken slightly due to terrain interaction, it will remain at typhoon strength throughout its journey across the country. Authorities have cancelled over 160 flights and advised maritime vessels to find safe harbor immediately.

Southern Leyte saw evacuations of residents from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, with warnings of storm surges up to 3 meters high. This comes as the Philippines struggles with a series of natural disasters, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which wreaked havoc in northern Luzon last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)