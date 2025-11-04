EPA Chief Allan Freeth Steps Down After a Decade of Leadership in Environmental Reform

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has paid tribute to Dr Allan Freeth, who will step down as Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) on 30 June 2026, after ten years of leading one of New Zealand’s most important regulatory agencies.

In announcing his resignation, Minister Simmonds highlighted Dr Freeth’s “outstanding contribution” to strengthening New Zealand’s environmental governance and his leadership in modernising the EPA’s operations.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Dr Allan Freeth for his decade of service as Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Authority,” Simmonds said. “Under his leadership, the EPA has progressed important improvements, including implementing new risk assessment models and investing in scientific expertise to support greater transparency and faster decision-making.”

A Decade of Transformation and Reform

Since taking the helm of the EPA in 2016, Dr Freeth has overseen a period of significant institutional reform aimed at enhancing regulatory efficiency, transparency, and scientific rigour. His tenure has seen the agency evolve into a more data-driven, collaborative, and responsive organisation — balancing environmental protection with sustainable economic growth.

One of his key achievements has been the introduction of modern risk assessment frameworks, which have improved public confidence in EPA processes by making decision-making more transparent and evidence-based. These frameworks have reduced application backlogs and significantly shortened approval timelines for projects under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act and the Resource Management framework.

“During Allan’s tenure, the EPA has been instrumental in setting up the new fast-track process, in which expert panels consider approvals as a single package,” said Simmonds. “This innovation has been vital in enabling well-informed and timely decisions that support New Zealand’s growth while maintaining environmental safeguards.”

Leadership Through Challenge and Change

Dr Freeth’s leadership was also marked by resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that tested the continuity and adaptability of public agencies nationwide. Under his guidance, the EPA maintained regulatory oversight across key sectors — from hazardous materials and marine protection to emissions management — while transitioning to remote and hybrid operational models.

Minister Simmonds noted that Dr Freeth brought a unique combination of scientific insight and business acumen to his role. With a career spanning corporate leadership, governance, and academia, he previously served as Chief Executive of TelstraClear, and later as Chief Executive of the Environmental Science and Research (ESR) institute before joining the EPA.

“Allan brought a wide range of experience to his role from across New Zealand’s business, public, and not-for-profit sectors,” Simmonds said. “I am particularly grateful for his professionalism and steady leadership during the COVID-19 period. His legacy is an EPA that delivers timely, reliable, and transparent assessments in service of both people and the environment.”

Strengthening the EPA’s Role in Growth and Sustainability

Under Dr Freeth’s stewardship, the EPA has also played a key role in supporting the Government’s Fast-track Approvals Bill, which streamlines infrastructure and development projects while upholding environmental standards. The EPA’s role in coordinating expert panels and ensuring robust environmental evaluations has been central to advancing the Government’s commitment to both economic recovery and sustainable resource use.

Beyond process improvements, Dr Freeth expanded the EPA’s scientific and technical workforce, enhancing the agency’s ability to handle complex environmental assessments related to climate change, hazardous substances, biodiversity, and marine protection.

He also championed greater public engagement, launching initiatives to increase transparency, strengthen community trust, and ensure Māori perspectives and Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles were better integrated into environmental decision-making.

Looking Ahead: Leadership Transition

The EPA Board will now begin the process of appointing a new Chief Executive to succeed Dr Freeth, with the transition planned ahead of his departure in mid-2026.

Minister Simmonds said the Government remains committed to building on the momentum established under Dr Freeth’s leadership, ensuring the EPA continues to support both economic development and environmental protection.

“Dr Freeth’s leadership has set the EPA on a strong path to deliver timely, transparent, and reliable environmental decisions,” she said. “We thank him for his service and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Legacy of Environmental Stewardship

As New Zealand faces growing challenges from climate change, resource pressures, and biodiversity loss, the EPA’s work remains central to balancing development with sustainability. Dr Freeth’s decade-long leadership has left the agency better equipped to meet these challenges through modern governance, improved scientific capacity, and streamlined regulatory frameworks.

His departure marks the end of a pivotal era for the EPA — one that has seen the organisation evolve into a cornerstone of New Zealand’s environmental and economic policy landscape.