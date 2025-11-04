Left Menu

Afghanistan Earthquake Triggers Urgent Cleanup and Aid Response

A powerful earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck northern Afghanistan, resulting in 20 deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries. The quake damaged the historic Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, and hundreds of homes were destroyed. International aid efforts are underway as residents begin cleanup and rebuilding amid the approaching winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:45 IST
Afghanistan Earthquake Triggers Urgent Cleanup and Aid Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan, residents began cleanup operations, grappling with the devastation as at least 20 were confirmed dead and almost 1,000 injured.

The quake, which struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, also damaged the city's historic Blue Mosque. Aid organizations and the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reported hundreds of homes were destroyed, heightening concerns with winter approaching.

Global aid is being mobilized with commitments from the United Nations, India, and China as the Taliban administration faces multiple challenges, including sanctions and a drop in foreign aid. Constructing earthquake-resistant buildings is recommended to prevent future casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025