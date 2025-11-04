Afghanistan Earthquake Triggers Urgent Cleanup and Aid Response

In the aftermath of a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan, residents began cleanup operations, grappling with the devastation as at least 20 were confirmed dead and almost 1,000 injured.

The quake, which struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, also damaged the city's historic Blue Mosque. Aid organizations and the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reported hundreds of homes were destroyed, heightening concerns with winter approaching.

Global aid is being mobilized with commitments from the United Nations, India, and China as the Taliban administration faces multiple challenges, including sanctions and a drop in foreign aid. Constructing earthquake-resistant buildings is recommended to prevent future casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)