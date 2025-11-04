Left Menu

Northern Afghanistan Earthquake Aftermath: Communities Tackle Destruction

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, resulting in 27 deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries. The epicenter near Mazar-i-Sharif led to the demolition of the historic Blue Mosque. Authorities express concern over building collapses as winter approaches, while foreign aid pledges offer hope of support.

Residents in northern Afghanistan are working tirelessly to clean up after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake claimed at least 27 lives and injured nearly 1,000 people. The quake, which struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, caused significant damage to the city's historic Blue Mosque. Despite the devastating impact, a sparse population at the epicenter helped prevent a higher death toll.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reported that hundreds of houses have been either partially or completely destroyed. With the harsh Afghan winter looming, aid groups are concerned about the potential for further collapses in the damaged buildings. Local shopkeepers report living in fear of imminent collapses.

The disaster presents a significant challenge to Afghanistan's Taliban administration, already dealing with reduced foreign aid and refugee deportations. International responses include pledges of aid from the United Nations, India, and China. Experts advocate for improved building techniques to mitigate casualties in future earthquakes.

