Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move to Tackle Rising Leopard Attacks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approached the Centre to address the surge in leopard attacks in Pune. The state is exploring sterilisation and relocation strategies, with discussions of transferring some leopards to rescue centers. Concerns remain among locals regarding the effectiveness of these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:37 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Move to Tackle Rising Leopard Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive step to curb the increasing leopard attacks in Maharashtra's Pune district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to coordinate with the Central Government on effective control measures, including sterilisation and relocation.

During a meeting at Mantralaya, attended by senior officials and former home minister Dilip Walse Patil, strategies such as shifting leopards from Shirur and other tehsils to rescue centres were discussed. The region has witnessed fatalities, and with approximately 1,300 leopards inhabiting Pune and Ahilyanagar, urgent intervention is needed.

The state government, led by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, is considering relocating leopards to Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar and other states. While these plans are underway, local villagers remain skeptical, voicing concerns over the actual execution and transparency of the proposed relocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

 United States
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

 United States
3
US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

 United States
4
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025