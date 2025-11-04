Left Menu

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has lifted suspensions on 22 stalled projects, allowing 8,856 housing units to resume construction. This move promises to benefit homebuyers and developers, stimulating the local economy, boosting employment, and reinforcing trust in the real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:49 IST
In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has authorized the resumption of construction on 22 long-stalled housing and commercial projects. This clearance covers 8,856 units across seven districts, marking a pivotal step in rejuvenating the state's real estate sector.

These projects were previously halted and placed on the 'abeyance list' due to incomplete documentation such as missing land records and unapproved maps. However, with the submission of all necessary paperwork by project promoters, construction can now proceed in locations including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

UP RERA Chairman Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy stated that this decision will not only benefit the homebuyers and developers but also invigorate the state's real estate-driven economy by generating employment and enhancing the demand for building materials. The authority's action underscores a commitment to building transparency and public trust in the real estate industry.

