Aftermath of Hurricane Melissa: A Call for Resilient Rebuilding in Jamaica

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Tuesday that Hurricane Melissa, the strongest storm to strike the island, inflicted damage to homes and crucial infrastructure amounting to approximately 28% to 32% of last year's GDP. Holness described the estimates as conservative, warning that short-term economic output might drop by 8% to 13%.

Holness indicated that these costs could increase Jamaica's debt-to-GDP ratio, prompting his administration to activate emergency measures to suspend fiscal constraints temporarily. His government had anticipated similar scenarios by setting up credit and insurance frameworks akin to those for Hurricane Beryl last year and is now seeking financial aid from regional allies, development agencies, and the private sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted expert opinions that categorize Melissa as stretching the limits of Atlantic storms, powered by unprecedented sea temperatures. This storm's intensity was so great that seismic activity was detected miles away. As climate change fuels more intense storms, Caribbean leaders, including Holness, advocate for reparations from wealthy nations through aid or debt relief. He committed to rebuilding infrastructure resiliently, including moving parts of the electric grid underground, to endure increasing climate change impacts.

