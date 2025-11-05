Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Tuzla Retirement Home

A devastating fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, Bosnia, resulted in the deaths of at least nine residents, with several more injured and hospitalized. Firefighters managed to evacuate the facility after containing the flames. Police have yet to confirm all details, according to local media reports.

Updated: 05-11-2025 04:15 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla, where a fire erupted at a retirement home, claiming the lives of at least nine residents, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The Dnevni Avaz daily detailed that the blaze ignited on one of the higher floors of the building, resulting in multiple fatalities and considerable chaos as emergency teams worked swiftly to manage the situation.

Photos from the scene reveal flames engulfing parts of the facility, with firefighters eventually gaining control and evacuating the structure's inhabitants. While police have been cited in media coverage, formal confirmation of the details remains pending.

