Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

A speeding car on NH19 led to a tragic accident, killing two men and injuring two others. The incident occurred near the Kothra overbridge, and the driver of the SUV involved fled the scene. The injured were taken to Banaras Hindu University's trauma center for treatment.

Updated: 05-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident on National Highway 19 claimed the lives of two young men and left two others seriously injured late Tuesday night. According to police, a speeding SUV collided with a motorcycle carrying four individuals from Laxmmania village.

The crash occurred around 10 pm near the Kothra overbridge, under the jurisdiction of Aurai Police Station. Tragically, Sunny Yadav and Ajay Yadav succumbed to their injuries instantly, while their companions, Aryan Vishwakarma and Shivam, were urgently transported to the trauma center at Banaras Hindu University.

The victims, all aged between 22 and 24, were struck from behind by the SUV, which then fled the scene. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver, seeking justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

