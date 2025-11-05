Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi's Wrath: A Deadly Return for the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, leaving 66 dead and 26 missing, predominantly in Cebu, due to severe flooding. Recovery efforts are underway amid accusations of flawed flood control projects. Neighboring countries brace for impact as Kalmaegi advances toward Vietnam and Thailand, threatening heavy rains and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:16 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi's Wrath: A Deadly Return for the Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A devastating typhoon, named Kalmaegi, has wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, resulting in at least 66 fatalities and leaving 26 people missing. The worst-hit area, Cebu province, is dealing with widespread flooding that trapped residents on their rooftops and swept away vehicles. Recovery efforts are underway even as the region grapples with the aftermath of a recent deadly earthquake.

The typhoon's impact extended beyond the initial devastation with a tragic helicopter crash in the southern province of Agusan del Sur, killing six. Efforts to address the disaster have been hampered by what officials suspect are substandard flood control projects, leading to public demands for accountability and investigations into these constructions.

Neighboring countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, are bracing for Kalmaegi's wrath. Vietnam readies itself for potential disaster as it anticipates more pounding rain and possible flooding, while Thailand has issued warnings for heavy rainfall associated with the storm's tail end. Both countries have initiated emergency protocols to mitigate expected damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Obstacles we are facing are temporary, will shatter all of them, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet.

Obstacles we are facing are temporary, will shatter all of them, says TVK ch...

 India
2
Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global University Rankings

Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global Un...

 India
3
Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Promises for Bihar's Future

Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Pro...

 India
4
2026 TN Assembly polls: The contest is between only two-- TVK and DMK, says Vijay in party meet near Chennai.

2026 TN Assembly polls: The contest is between only two-- TVK and DMK, says ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025