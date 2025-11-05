Typhoon Kalmaegi's Wrath: A Deadly Return for the Philippines

A devastating typhoon, named Kalmaegi, has wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, resulting in at least 66 fatalities and leaving 26 people missing. The worst-hit area, Cebu province, is dealing with widespread flooding that trapped residents on their rooftops and swept away vehicles. Recovery efforts are underway even as the region grapples with the aftermath of a recent deadly earthquake.

The typhoon's impact extended beyond the initial devastation with a tragic helicopter crash in the southern province of Agusan del Sur, killing six. Efforts to address the disaster have been hampered by what officials suspect are substandard flood control projects, leading to public demands for accountability and investigations into these constructions.

Neighboring countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, are bracing for Kalmaegi's wrath. Vietnam readies itself for potential disaster as it anticipates more pounding rain and possible flooding, while Thailand has issued warnings for heavy rainfall associated with the storm's tail end. Both countries have initiated emergency protocols to mitigate expected damages.

