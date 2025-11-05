Left Menu

Balancing Progress: The Green Cost of Railway Expansion in Madhya Pradesh

The Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion railway project in Madhya Pradesh could see 1.24 lakh trees felled. Despite environmental concerns, efforts are being made to minimize the impact by creating a mitigation plan and reforestation in affected areas. The new line promises enhanced connectivity and economic benefits, though environmentalists warn of ecological risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:59 IST
  • India

The Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion project in Madhya Pradesh is set to transform a narrow-gauge railway line into a broad-gauge line, cutting through dense forests and potentially resulting in the felling of approximately 1.24 lakh trees, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Despite concerns from environmentalists, the project aims to boost connectivity and reduce travel times between major cities.

Officials, including Indore's Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Mishra, noted that a mitigation plan is in place to address the environmental impact, with efforts to preserve remaining trees and maximize reforestation. The plan involves planting new trees across a more expansive area, albeit in districts outside of the immediate project zone.

While the railway promises economic growth and improved infrastructure, experts like environmentalist Shankarlal Garg emphasize the potential ecological consequences, including climate shifts and increased human-wildlife conflict, as forest cover diminishes. The project's completion is anticipated by 2027-28, reflecting a delicate balance between development and environmental stewardship.

