Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported
A massive fire in Indore destroyed four factories, with no reported injuries. The blaze began in an oil paint factory due to a suspected electrical short circuit, spreading to neighboring units. Firefighters used over 100,000 liters of water to control the fire, highlighting the lack of firefighting systems.
A devastating fire erupted at an oil paint factory in Singhasa village, Indore, on Wednesday, leading to the destruction of four factories. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as confirmed by local police authorities.
DCP Anand Kaladgi stated that the fire, likely caused by an electrical short circuit, quickly spread to adjacent factories producing cardboard, animal feed, and sawdust. A formal investigation is underway following the registration of an FIR.
Fire Department Deputy Inspector Shivnarayan Sharma reported that the blaze was contained using earthmoving machines and over 100,000 liters of water. Critically, he pointed out the absence of firefighting equipment in the factories, which contributed to the severity of the fire.
