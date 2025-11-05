Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Tragedy at Hospital Fire

A fire erupted at a private hospital on Palani Road. Thanks to quick action by Fire and Rescue Services, it was extinguished swiftly with no injuries reported. The fire likely resulted from a short-circuit, causing panic among patients and staff temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:37 IST
A fire broke out at a private hospital on Palani Road, raising alarm among patients and staff. The blaze resulted from a suspected short-circuit, police confirmed.

Swift response by the Fire and Rescue Services ensured the fire was controlled quickly, averting a potential disaster. No injuries were reported.

Authorities stated that while the incident caused temporary anxiety, all individuals, including patients and hospital staff, were safely evacuated, highlighting the efficiency of emergency protocols.

