Revolutionizing Marine Mammal Research with Cutting-Edge Acoustic Technology

India stands on the brink of a significant breakthrough in marine mammal research, as new initiatives aim to harness acoustic technology to track species such as whales and dolphins over vast distances.

At a recent marine mammal research session held at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, experts discussed employing Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) to improve the tracking of marine mammals. This sound-based technology, which surpasses the range of visual surveys, offers continuous, round-the-clock monitoring irrespective of weather and light conditions.

Dr. Divya Panicker from Ashoka University emphasized the potential of integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to refine species identification. As India moves towards developing indigenous acoustic systems, scientists highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive national conservation strategy to safeguard marine biodiversity.

