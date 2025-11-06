Left Menu

Revolutionizing Marine Mammal Research with Cutting-Edge Acoustic Technology

India's marine mammal research is advancing with initiatives utilizing passive acoustic monitoring to track species like whales and dolphins. The technology captures underwater sounds to identify migration patterns, enhancing conservation efforts. Experts call for a coordinated conservation plan to protect marine life along India's coasts amid growing environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:07 IST
Revolutionizing Marine Mammal Research with Cutting-Edge Acoustic Technology
  • Country:
  • India

India stands on the brink of a significant breakthrough in marine mammal research, as new initiatives aim to harness acoustic technology to track species such as whales and dolphins over vast distances.

At a recent marine mammal research session held at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, experts discussed employing Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) to improve the tracking of marine mammals. This sound-based technology, which surpasses the range of visual surveys, offers continuous, round-the-clock monitoring irrespective of weather and light conditions.

Dr. Divya Panicker from Ashoka University emphasized the potential of integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to refine species identification. As India moves towards developing indigenous acoustic systems, scientists highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive national conservation strategy to safeguard marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Rugby Team's Strategic Overhaul for Fiji Clash

England Rugby Team's Strategic Overhaul for Fiji Clash

 Global
2
Courageous Escape: Young Girl Foils Kidnapping in Beed

Courageous Escape: Young Girl Foils Kidnapping in Beed

 India
3
Shivam Dube's Tactical Strike Leads India to Victory

Shivam Dube's Tactical Strike Leads India to Victory

 Italy
4
Scotland Aims for Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Murrayfield

Scotland Aims for Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Murrayfield

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025