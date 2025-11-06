Revolutionizing Marine Mammal Research with Cutting-Edge Acoustic Technology
India's marine mammal research is advancing with initiatives utilizing passive acoustic monitoring to track species like whales and dolphins. The technology captures underwater sounds to identify migration patterns, enhancing conservation efforts. Experts call for a coordinated conservation plan to protect marine life along India's coasts amid growing environmental challenges.
India stands on the brink of a significant breakthrough in marine mammal research, as new initiatives aim to harness acoustic technology to track species such as whales and dolphins over vast distances.
At a recent marine mammal research session held at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, experts discussed employing Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) to improve the tracking of marine mammals. This sound-based technology, which surpasses the range of visual surveys, offers continuous, round-the-clock monitoring irrespective of weather and light conditions.
Dr. Divya Panicker from Ashoka University emphasized the potential of integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to refine species identification. As India moves towards developing indigenous acoustic systems, scientists highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive national conservation strategy to safeguard marine biodiversity.
