Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant Leaves Multiple Casualties

A 60-metre tower collapsed during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, killing three people. Rescue operations are underway as five remain trapped. Unstable rubble temporarily halted the search, but efforts resumed with more than 340 rescue workers on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:15 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the South Korean city of Ulsan when a 60-metre tower at a decommissioned thermal power plant collapsed during demolition work, resulting in three fatalities and leaving at least two others presumed dead, according to officials.

Rescue operations became a race against time as five individuals remained trapped under the rubble. Nine workers were present when the boiler tower gave way on Thursday afternoon. Despite rescue efforts, two workers were saved shortly after, but another was declared dead at the hospital on Friday morning. In subsequent efforts, rescue teams retrieved two more bodies from the debris.

Complications in the search arose due to unstable rubble conditions, forcing a temporary halt Friday morning. Over 340 rescue personnel, along with vehicles, search dogs, and specialized equipment like thermal cameras, continued their mission amidst challenging conditions of asbestos and glass fibre exposure. President Lee Jae Myung has called for an urgent mobilization of resources, ensuring the safety of rescue workers as they confront the hazardous environment following the decommissioning of the plant in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

