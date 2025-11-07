Left Menu

Bhopal Unveils Madhya Pradesh's First Government-Run All-Weather Pool

A government-run swimming pool in Bhopal will reopen as an all-weather facility, equipped with a heating system, setting it apart as the first such pool in Madhya Pradesh. This upgrade aims to allow swimmers to continue their practice year-round without the hindrance of cold weather.

A government-run swimming pool in the Indian city of Bhopal is set to reopen on Saturday as an all-weather facility after the installation of a heating system and other modern equipment, according to an official statement.

Situated at the Prakash Swimming Complex, the 25-meter pool will maintain a consistent water temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, offering swimmers a warm alternative to the complex's 50-meter, non-heated pool. This marks a first for government-operated pools in Madhya Pradesh, explained Hemant Jhariya, manager of the five-decade-old facility managed by the Public Works Department.

Ramkumar Khilrani, vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association and secretary of the Bhopal Swimming Pool Association, emphasized the significance of the upgrade. "In winter, players tend to cease practicing from November, which negatively impacts their performance. The all-weather pool will greatly benefit them," he remarked. Bhopal currently houses two private all-weather pools, he added. Long-time member Nirmal Bais expressed enthusiasm about using the newly heated pool, calling it a wonderful experience.

