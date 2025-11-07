Left Menu

Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

The second Trump administration is rolling back a rule requiring reduction of greenhouse gases in cooling equipment, reversing a bipartisan agreement from 2020. This move has sparked concerns among environmentalists and confusion in industries that had started transitioning to new technologies, raising questions about consumer costs and competitive fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:18 IST
Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, during his first term, enacted a law targeting the reduction of pollutants from refrigerators and air conditioners, earning bipartisan support for its environmental impact. However, his second administration is now reversing these efforts, easing a rule based on the 2020 legislation affecting greenhouse gas emissions in cooling equipment.

The Environmental Protection Agency's proposal under Trump aims to relax standards, claiming it addresses business concerns over compliance difficulties. However, environmentalists argue that this reversal threatens climate progress and disrupts industry transitions toward greener alternatives.

This regulatory rollback has generated industry confusion, as businesses that supported the 2020 law had geared up for change. Concern arises over potential advantages to foreign competitors and increased costs for American consumers, while contrasting state and federal standards could lead to a fragmented policy landscape.

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025