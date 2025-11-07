Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

President Donald Trump, during his first term, enacted a law targeting the reduction of pollutants from refrigerators and air conditioners, earning bipartisan support for its environmental impact. However, his second administration is now reversing these efforts, easing a rule based on the 2020 legislation affecting greenhouse gas emissions in cooling equipment.

The Environmental Protection Agency's proposal under Trump aims to relax standards, claiming it addresses business concerns over compliance difficulties. However, environmentalists argue that this reversal threatens climate progress and disrupts industry transitions toward greener alternatives.

This regulatory rollback has generated industry confusion, as businesses that supported the 2020 law had geared up for change. Concern arises over potential advantages to foreign competitors and increased costs for American consumers, while contrasting state and federal standards could lead to a fragmented policy landscape.