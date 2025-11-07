Haryana's Path to Zero Stubble-Burning: A Green Revolution

Haryana is on the verge of achieving a major environmental milestone: eliminating stubble-burning altogether. The state's Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, reported a 77% reduction in farm fire incidents during a high-level review meeting.

The state's success in curbing crop residue fires is attributed to its multifaceted approach. These include in-situ management, using straw for industry, and promoting crop diversification. Financial incentives are offered for sustainable farming techniques like Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR).

Enforcement measures have also been put in place. Nodal officers, satellite monitoring, and penalties for violations are proving effective. Industrial use of paddy straw is expanding, with several biomass plants under operation, contributing to Haryana's green transformation.