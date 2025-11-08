Blaze Erupts Near Rithala: Destruction and Chaos Unfolding

A late-night blaze engulfed a cluster of huts near Delhi's Rithala metro station, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The incident occurred around 10:56 PM when the DFS received alerts about the spreading fire, prompting the dispatch of 15 fire tenders to the scene to control the situation.

Preliminary reports reveal that several huts have been severely damaged. Eyewitnesses reported several LPG cylinder explosions that contributed to the fire's intensity, causing widespread panic among residents of the area. Many local inhabitants were seen frantically trying to salvage their belongings as towering smoke plumes filled the air.

For safety reasons, police have secured the vicinity and positioned additional fire tenders on standby to hinder further spread of the flames. A senior DFS official stated, "Our teams are actively engaged in combatting the fire. We've also requested police assistance to manage curious onlookers and maintain safety protocols."