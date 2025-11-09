Uttarakhand: Modi lauds Dhami govt's 'bold' actions on UCC, checking illegal conversion, demographic change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Uttarakhand government's ''bold'' initiatives on demographic change, uniform civil code, checking illegal religious conversion and riot control measures, suggesting other states should emulate them.

"The seriousness with which the Dhami government implemented the UCC is an example for other states. The state government has adopted bold policies on issues of national interest, such as the anti-conversion law and the riot control law,'' Modi said while addressing an event on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the state's formation.

''The BJP government (in Uttarakhand) is also taking concrete action on sensitive issues such as land grabbing and demographic changes,'' the prime minister said.

At the event held at the sprawling grounds of the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8260.72 crore in the hill state remotely.

The prime minister lauded the state government for removing hurdles in the way of the development of Uttarakhand and said the state can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world in the next few years.

''Uttarakhand's development journey has faced numerous obstacles, but the BJP government has overcome them every time and ensured that the pace of development remains unchanged,'' he said.

Expressing confidence that Uttarakhand will touch new heights of development in coming years, the prime minister assured that the Centre would render all help for its future journey.

He said the double-engine BJP government is working to elevate Uttarakhand's potential to new heights.

"You all know how deep my attachment to Uttarakhand is. Whenever I came here on spiritual journeys, the struggle and hard work of the people living in the mountains always inspired me. This introduced me to the immense potential of Uttarakhand.

''After visiting Baba Kedar, I said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand; it wasn't just a casual statement; I had complete faith in you," he said.

The true essence of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual power, he said, adding, "If Uttarakhand resolves, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world in the next few years." He said the picture of Uttarakhand that was 25 years ago has now completely changed. "Before coming here, I saw the exhibition at the Silver Jubilee celebrations. I urge you that every citizen should see it. It depicts Uttarakhand's journey over the last 25 years. The success stories in many areas such as education, tourism, industry, health, energy, and rural development are inspiring," he said.

He lauded Uttarakhand's progress in various sectors.

"Twenty-five years ago, Uttarakhand's budget was only ₹4,000 crore, which has now surpassed ₹1 lakh crore. In 25 years, power generation in Uttarakhand has quadrupled, and the length of roads has doubled.

''From 4,000 passengers arriving by air every six months, today there are over 4,000 passengers a day," he said.

''In these 25 years, the number of engineering colleges has increased more than 10-fold. Previously, there was only one medical college, but now there are 10.

"This change is the result of a policy of inclusiveness and the resolve of every Uttarakhandi," he said.

The prime minister said Uttarakhand is fully prepared to help India in its endeavour to become a developed country by 2047.

He said infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in the state which include the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings and AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainita.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior leaders from the state were among those present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)