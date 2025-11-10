Typhoon Fung-wong Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines: A Nation Struggles in the Wake of Superstorms

Typhoon Fung-wong struck the northwestern Philippines with a vengeance, leaving four dead and over 1.4 million displaced due to severe floods and landslides. The storm cut off power to entire provinces and damaged about 1,000 houses.

Forecast to head northwest toward Taiwan, Fung-wong's impact was felt while the nation struggled to recover from Typhoon Kalmaegi's devastation. The super typhoon, with winds reaching 185 kph, ravished the northeastern Aurora province before weakening over mountainous regions.

Efforts to rescue and provide relief were underway as leaders declared a state of emergency. Impassable roads blocked by landslides were set to be cleared as conditions improved, but the threats from heavy rains lingered in northern Luzon, urging ongoing disaster response.

