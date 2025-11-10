Left Menu

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

The newly inaugurated Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the Maldives, developed with India's financial assistance, signifies strengthened diplomatic ties and economic transformation. Initially criticized, the airport is now seen as a symbol of prosperity, emphasizing tourism and connectivity. Top officials discussed ongoing collaboration, underlining bilateral commitment.

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and India's Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu have inaugurated the Hanimaadhoo International Airport. This project, aided by Indian financial support, is perceived as a catalyst for economic growth and enhanced global connectivity in the northern Maldives.

Initially criticized by the opposition, including President Muizzu himself, the airport is now being lauded as a symbol of economic transformation and is expected to boost sectors like tourism, agriculture, and fisheries. The Indian High Commission in the Maldives underscored the project as emblematic of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

The airport's transformation was funded by an $800 million line of credit from EXIM Bank, India, with construction handled by JMC Projects for $136.6 million. Key discussions between Indian and Maldivian foreign affairs ministers highlighted a commitment to deepening collaborations for sustained bilateral progress.

