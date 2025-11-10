Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and India's Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu have inaugurated the Hanimaadhoo International Airport. This project, aided by Indian financial support, is perceived as a catalyst for economic growth and enhanced global connectivity in the northern Maldives.

Initially criticized by the opposition, including President Muizzu himself, the airport is now being lauded as a symbol of economic transformation and is expected to boost sectors like tourism, agriculture, and fisheries. The Indian High Commission in the Maldives underscored the project as emblematic of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

The airport's transformation was funded by an $800 million line of credit from EXIM Bank, India, with construction handled by JMC Projects for $136.6 million. Key discussions between Indian and Maldivian foreign affairs ministers highlighted a commitment to deepening collaborations for sustained bilateral progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)