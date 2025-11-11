Taiwan on High Alert as Typhoon Fung-wong Approaches

Taiwan has issued a land warning and evacuated more than 3,000 people in anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, set to bring heavy rainfall despite weakening. The storm is projected to make landfall near Kaohsiung on Wednesday, after earlier battering the Philippines, resulting in six fatalities.

The typhoon is expected to traverse the southern regions of Taiwan, eventually moving out to the Pacific Ocean past Taitung and Hualien. President Lai Ching-te has urged citizens to avoid mountainous and coastal areas, emphasizing safety precautions.

Following a deadly flood in Hualien last month, the government is taking action, evacuating residents in Guangfu and ensuring safety for those in other susceptible regions. While parts of Taiwan will experience disruptions, key industrial areas like the city of Hsinchu remain unaffected.