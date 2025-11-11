Left Menu

Delhi Takes Major Steps in Waste Management and Road Infrastructure

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced plans to install solid waste disposal compactors citywide. Land will be provided by the DDA and DUSIB. Initiatives include modern waste processing and improved road infrastructure. A special committee will oversee these developments, ensuring efficient implementation and planning.

The Delhi government unveiled a comprehensive plan to improve waste management and road infrastructure citywide, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Following a high-level meeting, Gupta stated that compactors for solid waste disposal would be installed, with land provided by the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Initially, waste processing machines will be placed in Assembly constituencies, eventually reaching individual wards.

Gupta tasked officials with daily field visits to ensure clean streets and directed the installation of new dustbins, replacing broken ones. A special committee has been established to oversee road construction projects, aiming for durable infrastructure and effective planning, as discussed by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

