Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Scientist in Chile are sounding alarms as the population of Humboldt penguins continues to drop, posing increased threats to the species that now holds endangered status.

The penguins, primarily found on Chile's Pacific coastline, have seen their numbers decrease significantly in recent decades.

Today, fewer than 20,000 remain, a steep decline from the 45,000 recorded in the late 1990s, prompting urgent calls for effective conservation measures.