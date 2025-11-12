Typhoon Fung-wong Unleashes Severe Floods in Taiwan

In anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, Taiwan moved over 8,300 individuals to safety as the storm wreaked havoc on the island, primarily affecting the eastern and southern regions. The typhoon, though weakened, brought heavy rains that resulted in severe flooding.

Images from the eastern county of Yilan depicted dramatic scenes of neck-deep waters, with military personnel leading efforts to rescue those trapped. Fisherman Hung Chun-yi recounted his harrowing experience, as his home in Suao was quickly inundated by rising waters.

The storm brought significant rainfall, with the town of Dongshan receiving 794 mm in a single day. Despite causing widespread disruptions, the typhoon is expected to graze Taiwan's southern tip before heading out to the Pacific, sparing the northern city of Hsinchu.

