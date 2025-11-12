Left Menu

Typhoon Fung-wong Unleashes Severe Floods in Taiwan

A weakened Typhoon Fung-wong caused extensive flooding in Taiwan's eastern region, prompting the evacuation of over 8,300 residents. Heavy rain and floods severely impacted Yilan County, with authorities closing businesses and schools. Rescue efforts continue as Fung-wong is set to move into the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 12-11-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 07:36 IST
In anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, Taiwan moved over 8,300 individuals to safety as the storm wreaked havoc on the island, primarily affecting the eastern and southern regions. The typhoon, though weakened, brought heavy rains that resulted in severe flooding.

Images from the eastern county of Yilan depicted dramatic scenes of neck-deep waters, with military personnel leading efforts to rescue those trapped. Fisherman Hung Chun-yi recounted his harrowing experience, as his home in Suao was quickly inundated by rising waters.

The storm brought significant rainfall, with the town of Dongshan receiving 794 mm in a single day. Despite causing widespread disruptions, the typhoon is expected to graze Taiwan's southern tip before heading out to the Pacific, sparing the northern city of Hsinchu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

