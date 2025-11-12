Left Menu

Taiwan's Resilience: Battling the Aftermath of Typhoon Fung-wong

Typhoon Fung-wong hit Taiwan, causing record rains on the east coast and significant flooding. Over 8,300 people were evacuated, with 51 injuries reported. The typhoon underlines concerns about climate change impacts and changing weather patterns in Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:39 IST
The weakened Typhoon Fung-wong prompted Taiwan to evacuate over 8,300 residents due to severe flooding, notably affecting the mountainous eastern coast. Despite its reduced strength, the typhoon unleashed record rainfall, crippling local infrastructure and sparking mass evacuations.

Severe flooding impacted businesses and schools, particularly in the rural eastern county of Yilan, where waters rose to neck height. Rescue operations were launched to assist those stranded, with many homes, especially in the harbor town of Suao, submerged by rapid floods.

Climate change remains a concern as forecasters worry about increasingly extreme weather patterns. While the storm is expected to miss the crucial tech hub of Hsinchu, Taiwan's preparedness highlights broader challenges of adapting to climate uncertainties.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

