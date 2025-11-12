Taiwan's Resilience: Battling the Aftermath of Typhoon Fung-wong

The weakened Typhoon Fung-wong prompted Taiwan to evacuate over 8,300 residents due to severe flooding, notably affecting the mountainous eastern coast. Despite its reduced strength, the typhoon unleashed record rainfall, crippling local infrastructure and sparking mass evacuations.

Severe flooding impacted businesses and schools, particularly in the rural eastern county of Yilan, where waters rose to neck height. Rescue operations were launched to assist those stranded, with many homes, especially in the harbor town of Suao, submerged by rapid floods.

Climate change remains a concern as forecasters worry about increasingly extreme weather patterns. While the storm is expected to miss the crucial tech hub of Hsinchu, Taiwan's preparedness highlights broader challenges of adapting to climate uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)