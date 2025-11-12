Tragic Incident in Mumbai: Sewage Plant Cleaning Turns Deadly

A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai's Powai district as one worker died and another was critically injured while cleaning a sewage treatment plant on Wednesday. The mishap, attributed to suffocation from toxic gas inhalation, highlights serious safety concerns in industrial operations.

The fire brigade responded promptly to an alert received at 10:42 am when the incident occurred at the Raj Grand Doi building, adjacent to Hiranandani Hospital. Municipal officials confirmed that two laborers were involved in the cleaning process when they became trapped by gas accumulation inside the plant.

Efforts to save the workers were initiated by fire brigade personnel, who managed to rescue and transport them to the nearby Hiranandani Hospital. Unfortunately, a worker in his mid-twenties was declared dead on arrival, while Phulchand Kumar, 28, remains in critical care. Authorities and emergency services were swiftly deployed to manage the incident.

