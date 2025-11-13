Minister Sood's Mission to Flatten Delhi's 'Garbage Mountains'

In a decisive move to tackle Delhi's soaring pollution levels, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected the sprawling Bhalswa Landfill Site on Thursday. His directives included fast-tracking waste processing and deploying six anti-smog guns alongside twelve water sprinklers to mitigate escalating dust pollution.

During his site visit, Sood evaluated ongoing biomining and waste management activities. He stressed the scientific disposal of both fresh and legacy waste, highlighting that approximately 4,000 metric tonnes of new waste are added daily. The landfill's operation impacts nearby areas, prompting calls for its declaration as a 'pollution hotspot'.

Sood affirmed the acceleration of biomining efforts. An additional 10 acres at Bhalswa have been allocated for wet waste processing, slated to commence in December 2025. He reiterated the administration's commitment to sustainable waste management, attributing collaborative governmental leadership as pivotal in achieving a cleaner, landfill-free Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)