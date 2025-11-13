Left Menu

Minister Sood's Mission to Flatten Delhi's 'Garbage Mountains'

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood urged efforts to clear the Bhalswa Landfill Site, emphasizing waste processing and pollution control. He directed installation of anti-smog guns and sprinklers to curb pollution. More land is allocated for wet waste processing, aiming for visible progress soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:57 IST
Minister Sood's Mission to Flatten Delhi's 'Garbage Mountains'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle Delhi's soaring pollution levels, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected the sprawling Bhalswa Landfill Site on Thursday. His directives included fast-tracking waste processing and deploying six anti-smog guns alongside twelve water sprinklers to mitigate escalating dust pollution.

During his site visit, Sood evaluated ongoing biomining and waste management activities. He stressed the scientific disposal of both fresh and legacy waste, highlighting that approximately 4,000 metric tonnes of new waste are added daily. The landfill's operation impacts nearby areas, prompting calls for its declaration as a 'pollution hotspot'.

Sood affirmed the acceleration of biomining efforts. An additional 10 acres at Bhalswa have been allocated for wet waste processing, slated to commence in December 2025. He reiterated the administration's commitment to sustainable waste management, attributing collaborative governmental leadership as pivotal in achieving a cleaner, landfill-free Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

 India
3
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025