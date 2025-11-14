Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Leopard Freed from Barbed Wire Fencing

A leopard was safely rescued and tranquilized after becoming entangled in barbed wire near a reserved forest. Prompt action by local officials led to the animal receiving medical care and being under observation before its eventual release back into the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ooty | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:00 IST
Daring Rescue: Leopard Freed from Barbed Wire Fencing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard found itself in an unexpected predicament when it became entangled in a barbed wire fence located about a kilometer from a reserved forest. This incident prompted quick action from local authorities to ensure the animal's safety.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Forest Range Officer in Pandalur, accompanied by field staff, swiftly arrived at the scene. The area was secured, allowing officials to safely tranquilize the trapped leopard.

After freeing the animal, officials provided essential medical care. The leopard is now under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat following veterinary approval, as confirmed by officials on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India
2
Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

 India
3
Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

 Global
4
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025