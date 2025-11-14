Daring Rescue: Leopard Freed from Barbed Wire Fencing
A leopard was safely rescued and tranquilized after becoming entangled in barbed wire near a reserved forest. Prompt action by local officials led to the animal receiving medical care and being under observation before its eventual release back into the wild.
A leopard found itself in an unexpected predicament when it became entangled in a barbed wire fence located about a kilometer from a reserved forest. This incident prompted quick action from local authorities to ensure the animal's safety.
Upon receiving the distress call, the Forest Range Officer in Pandalur, accompanied by field staff, swiftly arrived at the scene. The area was secured, allowing officials to safely tranquilize the trapped leopard.
After freeing the animal, officials provided essential medical care. The leopard is now under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat following veterinary approval, as confirmed by officials on November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
