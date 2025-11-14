Left Menu

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Three Chinese astronauts returned home after their spacecraft was hit by space debris. The replacement crew's craft, Shenzhou-21, brought them back, while the damaged Shenzhou-20 remains in orbit. China's space program, progressing since 2003, continues its efforts towards advancing space exploration and aims to land on the moon by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Three Chinese astronauts returned home on Friday after a dramatic delay caused by their spacecraft being struck by space debris, China's space agency announced. The crew's original craft, Shenzhou-20, sustained minor damage, necessitating their return on the replacement Shenzhou-21 spacecraft.

Initially planned to return on November 5, the crew's departure was postponed due to the incident, which highlighted ongoing risks posed by millions of tiny debris pieces orbiting Earth. Despite these challenges, the astronauts returned in good condition from a successful six-month rotation period at the Tiangong space station.

China's Manned Space Engineering Office confirmed plans for future missions, with Shenzhou-22 set for launch. As China continues its ambitious space program initiated in 2003, it aims to further space exploration milestones, including a manned moon landing by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

